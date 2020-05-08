Stranded in another city due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown? Here's the legal process you need to follow to get back home

With coronavirus pandemic leading to a lockdown across India, many people are left stranded either in some other country, state, or city.

While the states and Centre are already undertaking plans to ensure movement of the needy by organising Shramik trains and even bus services, many of those desirous of getting back home do not the exact process.

For interstate movements in India, government has come up with guidelines which one needs to follow to travel back home.

This article will give you an insight into how to travel back to your hometown during lockdown 3.0 following the legal process:

The first step

- Fill the application released by the state police for COVID-19 related issues.

- This form can be obtained online

When is a medical certificate needed?

If you are planning to travel by road or by a private vehicle, get a medical certificate. Nut no certificate is required if you are opting to travel via train. Usually, there are three separate lines of people going by train, road and a personal vehicle at the police station for submitting the form.

What is the whole process?

After the application form is submitted, the police obtain permission from the nodal officers of other states. So if someone wants to move from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal or Orissa, then the data of the applicant is recorded and a pass issued but only after the home state confirms the details.

For those choosing to go by train, the states coordinate with the railways and take a decision on fixing a schedule for the train after which the migrants apply. The details of the train are shared only after confirmation from all those involved - the two states and the railways.

Some states are also making bus arrangements for migrants.

What can be done if you don't have a personal vehicle?

If you do not have a personal vehicle and want to return to your hometown without depending on government then you can make a group of at least 25 people and get a rented bus. Carry the details of each member of the group and submit the same to the police along with medical certificates after which the police will review the form and grant permission.

It is important to follow all the guidelines issued by the government and work accordingly to ensure that one does resort to any illegal or unlawful activity to reach the hometown and invite more trouble.

But it is advisable not to undertake any unnecessary travel as it increases the risk of coronavirus spread. So follow all the lockdown guidelines and instructions issued by the government.

