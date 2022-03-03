हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Stranded Indians come back from Ukraine with their furry friends - Watch

Several Indian students, who arrived in India as part of the Indian rescue mission Operation Ganga, were accompanied by their pets.

Stranded Indians come back from Ukraine with their furry friends - Watch

New Delhi: Happy and relieved faces arrive with every flight at the various airbase as India’s Operation Ganga Mission, which aimed to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine home, intensifies.

However, Indians have not come alone, their furry friends from the war-torn countries have accompanied them home.

Visuals released by news agency ANI from Hindon airbase shows Indian students, who have landed in India, arriving with their dogs and cats.

“I have brought my friend's dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who had dogs left them behind in Ukraine, but I brought back this dog along with me, Zahid, a student rescued from Ukraine, told ANI at Hindan airbase.

Similarly, Gautam, who was rescued from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, came home with his cat.

“This cat has been with me for the past 4 months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together,” said Gautam.

This comes after The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an office memorandum, making rescue of pets along with their owners easier as a one-time relaxation.

Meanwhile, three IAF flights under Operation Ganga have landed in India out of the 15 scheduled for the next 24 hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine war latest newsIndians In UkrainePets in UkraineOperation Ganga
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC steamrolls opposition in West Bengal civic polls, wins 102 municipalities

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine