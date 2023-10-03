Stream ICC WorldCup Anywhere In The World With PureVPN

Cricket fans around the globe are all geared up for ICC World Cup 2023. Kicking off on October 5 in Ahmedabad, the highly anticipated tournament will see 10 of the best teams in the world battling for victory over the course of 48 action-packed matches

The upcoming event promises to be intense - and you can catch it all unfold from the comfort of your home with Disney+ Hotstar. The popular streaming service will officially broadcast the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, since Disney+ Hotstar is only available in India, you’ll need PureVPN to bypass the regional restrictions and enjoy the cricket season to its fullest.

Follow these steps to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 regardless of your location.

Step 1: Visit the official PureVPN website and subscribe to your desired plan.

Step 2: Download the PureVPN app on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or any other device.

Step 3: Connect to the server in India for an uninterrupted streaming experience.

Step 4: Install the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device and log in or sign up.

Step 5: Stream the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live without any hassle.

PureVPN is a leading VPN service provider with a network of 6,500+ secure servers in more than 88 locations, making it an ideal choice to access Disney+ Hotstar and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)