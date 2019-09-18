close

Supreme Court

Strength of Supreme Court SC stands at 34 with appointment of four new judges

A total of four new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday taking the total strength of the apex court to 34. President Ram Nath Kovind signed for the appointments of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice V Ramasubramanian, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The judges are likely to take the oath of office on September 23 (Monday). On August 30, the apex court collegium had recommended names of chief justices and high court judges for the appointment to the top court in order to fill the vacant posts. The collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had considered the names of the said four chief justices as apex court's judges.

Tags:
Supreme CourtSCCJI Ranjan Gogoi
