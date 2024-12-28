'Strict Actions Against Drunk Driving': Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

As the countdown to the New Year begins, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations across the national capital.

In preparation for the surge in traffic and pedestrians on New Year’s Eve, the Delhi Police will deploy additional personnel across the city. Special attention will be given to areas that are popular among revellers, including key shopping districts, malls, and celebration hotspots such as Connaught Place and Hauz Khas.

Authorities have assured that traffic personnel will be stationed strategically to manage the expected crowd and maintain order.

Traffic Restrictions from 8 PM Onwards

To ensure public safety and prevent traffic congestion in key areas, the police will implement several restrictions beginning at 8 pm on December 31st, continuing throughout the night until the end of the celebrations. Key areas where restrictions will be enforced include Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s most popular destinations for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed beyond specific points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, and Ranjit Singh Flyover. Traffic diversions will be in place, and vehicles will be restricted from entering the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place unless they have valid passes.

Parking Guidelines for New Year’s Eve

Finding parking in central locations during New Year’s Eve can be a challenge, and the Delhi Police is taking necessary steps to streamline the process. Designated parking spaces will be available at locations such as Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House.

However, parking near Connaught Place will be extremely limited and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additionally, vehicles parked in unauthorized areas or restricted zones will be towed and penalized. Commuters are advised to park their vehicles at designated spots to avoid fines and unnecessary hassles.

Traffic Diversions Near India Gate and Rajpath

As large crowds are expected to gather at India Gate, the police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the surrounding areas. Vehicles traveling near key locations like C-Hexagon, Rajpath, Rafi Marg, and Mathura Road may be diverted due to heavy pedestrian movement.

Commuters are encouraged to use public transportation to reach these popular areas, especially given the limited availability of parking and the likelihood of congestion.

To further alleviate congestion, the police have urged commuters to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan. The area around the Delhi Zoo is expected to experience significant traffic buildup, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate smoothly.

Strict Actions Against Drunk Driving

In addition to traffic-related concerns, the Delhi Police is emphasizing strict measures against drunk driving. Authorities will conduct random checks to deter individuals from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police have urged citizens to avoid driving after drinking and make use of alternative modes of transportation such as cabs or public transit to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration.