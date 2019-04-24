Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Arunachal Pradesh and Assam

GUWAHATI: A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northeast India in the wee hours of Wednesday, reported the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The tremors were felt across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of bordering China, Tibet and Myanmar.

The USGS later revised down the magnitude to 5.9. The quake's epicentre was located 71 miles (114 km) northwest of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 5.8 miles (9 km), it added.

According to India Meteorological Department, the quake with 5.8-magnitude struck at 1:45 am in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. It had a latitude of 28.6°N, longitude of 94.4°W and a depth of 10 kilometres.

China's state news agency Xinhua said the quake was felt in several parts of Tibet.

There are no reports of loss of life or property so far.

Several people took to Twitter to report about the tremors. “Two times earthquake felt at upper assam tinsukia on 1:45 am. For at least 2 secs,” wrote one user with twitter handle @rajib4d. Another user @Choi_Debis writes, “Scary earthquake in upper Assam, India just a while ago... my whole bed was shaken up for half a minute or more.”

Another earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Medog County in Nyingchi City on Wednesday around 4:15 am, said China Earthquake Networks Center.

Tremors were felt in Tibet and parts of northeast India too.