Delhi rains

Strong winds touching 30kmph accompanied with rain showers lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Several areas of Delhi-NCR received light rains accompanied with strong gusts of winds and thundershowers on Sunday (May 3, 2020) evening. Hailstorm has also been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The wind speed touched 30-40 Kmph bringing gusts of strong air across the region. The NCR region had witnessed light showers on Sunday morning as well due to which there was a slight dip in the temperature.

The temperature in Delhi and adjoining areas is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, could remain between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius for the next few days due to the rains, IMD predicted.

The weather department had predicted on Saturday that several pa-ts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance cycle.

