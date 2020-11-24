हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi pollution

Stubble burning led to spike in COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The minister told reporters here that the pollution due to stubble-burning created a big problem in Delhi. It caused problems in breathing and those who had COVID-19 inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness.

Stubble burning led to spike in COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: Pollution caused by stubble-burning has led to the high number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday (November 24).

The minister, however, said that its effect will go away in a few weeks as burning stubble has lessened over the last few days.

The minister told reporters here that the pollution due to stubble-burning created a big problem in Delhi. It caused problems in breathing and those who had COVID-19 inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness, he said.

"Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Its effect on the city's COVID-19 death rate will go away in the next two-three weeks since pollution due to stubble-burning has lessened in the last few days," Satyendar Jain told media persons here.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,454 new COVID19 cases, 7,216 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department.

Total number of cases has mounted to 5,34,317, with 4,88,476 recoveries till date. A total number of 8,512 people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic. 

The total number of 37,329 cases active in the national capital. 

Tags:
Delhi pollutiondelhi covid-19COVID-19 wave Delhi
Delhi violence: Umar Khalid mastermind of riots, says Delhi Police Special Cell's charge sheet
