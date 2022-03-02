हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indians In Ukraine

Student from Punjab's Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine

A 22-year-old student from Punjab's Barnala district who had suffered an Ischemia stroke and was undergoing treatment for about a month died on Wednesday in the war-hit Ukraine. 

Student from Punjab's Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine
Reuters Photo

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old student from Punjab's Barnala district who had suffered an Ischemia stroke and was undergoing treatment for about a month died on Wednesday in the war-hit Ukraine. Chandan Jindal was admitted at the Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia in Ukraine, official sources here said.

His family has requested the government to bring back his mortal remains. Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia. Jindal's uncle Krishan Gopal told reporters in Barnala that they had received information about his poor health on February 3 and the authorities in Ukraine had sought the family's approval for performing an operation.

Gopal said he and Chandan's father Shishan Kumar went to Ukraine on February 7. Krishan later returned while Shishan remained in Ukraine with his son. Barnala Deputy Commissioner of Police wrote to the state's Principal Secretary, Home, for providing assistance to the distressed family.

According to the letter, Chandan "fell ill and was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) ICU suffering from Ischemia stroke in brain (reduced blood supply to brain). The youngster breathed his last today."

Chandan's father has sought the government's help in bringing his son's body to India through an air ambulance from the Siret border, Romania.

On Monday, an Indian student was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv. 

 

