Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action

ALIGARH/MUMBAI: A large number of students from various colleges in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal are protesting against the violence that broke out in the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday in which several students and teachers were injured.

According to reports, students in Mumbai gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to protest against the JNU incident. The students assembled at the Gateway of India, read poems and held candles and mobiles with flashes on to symbolise their protest against the brutality on students in JNU.

Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen. Earlier, a few students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had also expressed solidarity with JNU students by carrying out a march.

The students carried placards with "IIT Bombay stands with JNU", "Save JNU", "Down with Gundaraj", among other slogans, written on them.Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune similarly held a protest against the violence in JNU.

Meanwhile, in Delhi also students have continued their protest outside the main gate of JNU, AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO against the attack on students and professors.

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday carried out a candle march to show solidarity with the JJNU students after the Sunday's violence.

The students lit candles and carried banners to express their solidarity with the JNU students who were injured during the violence on campus.

Students carried posters with "AMU stands in solidarity with JNU" written on them and raised slogans of "JNU Zindabad", "AMU Zindabad", and "Down with ABVP" during the course of the march. Similar protests were reported from Bihar capital Patna where students of Patna University gathered in large numbers and condemned the violence in JNU campus.

Similarly in Kolkata, students of the Jadavpur University also carried out a march to express their solidarity with the JNU community.

More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

(With Agency inputs)