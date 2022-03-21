Students who skipped PU exams over hijab row won’t get second chance, says Karnataka government

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Sunday informed that hundreds of PU students who took part in the protests would not get another chance in the exams that were skipped in February-March.

The statement came a few days after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

While speaking to an English news daily, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, “How can we even consider the possibility? Even after the interim order of the High Court, if we allow the students who boycott the practical for not wearing the hijab, then another student will come for some other reason and ask for a second chance. It’s impossible.”

However, a few days back, the state government had hinted at giving the protesting students a second chance to appear in the exam, but yesterday it dicarded that option.

Earlier, the students had also urged the pre-university board to postpone their practical examinations which were slated to begin from February 28.

Many students have claimed that, for the past two months, they could not attend their classes as they was denied entry inside the school premises for wearing a headscarf.

The protesting students were boycotting the exam in the wake of the hijab controversy will have 30 less marks. Of total 100 marks, PU exam consists of Theory (70) and Practical (30). It may be noted that to qualify the exam, students have to qualify the theory exam of 70 marks by securing minimum passing marks per subject.

Live TV