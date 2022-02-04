हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa polls

Stung by defections, Congress makes candidates take 'loyalty' pledge in Goa

The Congress candidates led by Digambar Kamat in Goa read out the affidavit promising that they will not resign from the party or switch over to any other political outfit in the next five years.

Stung by defections, Congress makes candidates take &#039;loyalty&#039; pledge in Goa
File Photo of Digambar Kamat (ANI)

New Delhi: With Congress witnessing several setbacks before the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, its candidates on Friday (February 4) signed affidavits and took an oath of loyalty to the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. 

The candidates led by leader of opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat read out the affidavit promising that they will not resign from the party or switch over to any other political outfit in the next five years.

Goa Forward Party (GFP), which has tied up with Congress for the polls, also made its candidates sign affidavits stating that they will not quit the party if elected. 

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party's Goa election in-charge P Chidambaram, its state desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar were present when the candidates took the pledge.

Goa has seen many defections in the last five years, however, Congress was hit the hardest as most of its MLAs quit the party. In 2019, around 10 Congress legislators had joined the BJP.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, now has only two MLAs left. 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound state. After arriving on Friday morning, the Congress MP participated in the door-to-door campaign in Mormugao Assembly constituency. He will address a public meeting at Sankhalim later today.

Congress has fielded 37 candidates, its alliance partner GFP is contesting on three seats in Goa polls. Elections in Goa will be held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Goa pollsCongressRahul GandhiDigambar KamatAnti-defection
