हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi becomes first woman pilot for Indian Navy

Shivangi joined operational duties at the Kochi naval base on Monday. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Navy.

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi becomes first woman pilot for Indian Navy

Kochi: Sub-lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot for the Indian Navy on Monday. Born in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, she was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2018 after her initial training.

Shivangi joined operational duties at the Kochi naval base on Monday. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Navy.

Live TV

She said, "I have been craving for this since a very long time & finally it is here, so it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to completing my third stage of training."

Tags:
Indian NavyWoman pilot Indian NavyShivangi Indian Navy
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu: 15 people killed in rain-related incident in Coimbatore, CM announces compensation

Must Watch

PT42M17S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns, 2nd December 2019