Sub-lieutenant Shivangi becomes first woman pilot for Indian Navy

Kochi: Sub-lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot for the Indian Navy on Monday. Born in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, she was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2018 after her initial training.

Shivangi joined operational duties at the Kochi naval base on Monday. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Navy.

She said, "I have been craving for this since a very long time & finally it is here, so it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to completing my third stage of training."