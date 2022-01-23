Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary: Here are some lesser-known facts about Netaji

New Delhi: To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate today (January 23). With this, in a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24.

Leaders across the political spectrum are remembering Netaji today for his valour and struggle in the fight for India’s freedom. Here are some facts from Bose’s life to recall on his birth anniversary.

1. Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897 in Odisha’s Cuttack. His parents were Janaki Nath Bose, a famous lawyer, and Prabhavati Devi.

2. Netaji revived the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) on October 21, 1943, to overthrow British Empire from India. It was first established in 1942 by Mohan Singh.

3. He graduated with a First Class in Philosophy from the Scottish Churches College in Calcutta. Bose was highly inspired by Swami Vivekananda's teachings.

4. Subhas Chandra Bose, who went to England in 1919 to compete for Indian Civil Services, was affected by the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, due to which he left his Civil Services apprenticeship midway to return to India in 1921.

5. Post his return, Bose was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and joined the Indian National Congress (INC).

6. After falling out with Gandhi on several issues, Bose in January 1941 escaped from his Calcutta residence in disguise and reached Germany in April that year.

7. In July 1943, he arrived in Singapore from Germany, where he took over the reins of the Indian Independence Movement in East Asia from Rash Behari Bose. Subhas Chandra Bose organised the Azad Hind Fauj comprising mainly of Indian prisoners of war and was hailed as Netaji by the Army as well as by the Indian population in East Asia.

8. Subhas Chandra Bose was reportedly killed in a plane crash over Taipeh, Taiwan (Formosa) on August 18, 1945. However, till date, his death remains a mystery for many.

