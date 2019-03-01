Subramanian Swamy calls Imran Khan a tape recorder of Pakistan army, says no point in holding talks with him

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'tape recorder' of its military and suggested the Indian government to better hold it with the Army General of Pakistan than with him.

"Imran Khan is the tape recorder of the military. He will only say what the military will tell him. There is no point in holding peace discussions with him, rather it would be better to hold talks with their Army General," Swamy told news agency ANI.

On Pakistan's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Swamy said, "Islamabad is not doing it as a goodwill gesture. They are doing it as Saudi Arabia has mounted pressure on them. Our pilot fell on their land with an Indian jet, so in accordance with the United Nation they are supposed to release him."

The veteran party leader added that BJP leaders should ask people to vote for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by promising that if given the mandate, the Centre will teach a lesson to Pakistan. "In front of the public, we should roll out a proposal that if voted to power again, the government will make sure that Pakistan is divided in four parts," he said.