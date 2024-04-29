Advertisement
NewsIndia
ANDHRA POLICE CONSTABLE

'Success Is Best Revenge': Andhra Police Constable Quits Job After Humiliation By Seniors, Cracks UPSC

In 2018, Uday Krishna Reddy, a former police constable from Andhra Pradesh, resigned from his position following his humiliation in front of sixty coworkers by a circle inspector.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
It's often said that 'success is the best revenge'. A former Andhra Police constable has proved this in real life. In 2018, Uday Krishna Reddy, a former police constable from Andhra Pradesh, resigned from his position following his humiliation in front of sixty coworkers by a circle inspector. Reddy was inspired by the incident to study for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and in 2023 he achieved the 780th rank, according a report by India Today.

At the age of 19, Reddy enlisted in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department in 2013. His upbringing by his grandmother after the early death of his parents was difficult. He was nevertheless motivated by a desire to give back to his community.

"CI humiliated me in front of 60 policemen. I resigned from the job the same day and started preparing for UPSC Civil Services," Reddy said while recalling the incident. "He just wanted to limit my career progress," he said to the Indian Express.

Reddy claims to have sent his resignation letter the same day. However, his superior officer did not forward the letter and marked him absent. This resulted in Reddy receiving a deserter notice later that year.

"He retaliated against me by refusing to accept my resignation. "I had to then ask the SP to relieve me while I worked hard on my preparations," he  added. Uday Krishna Reddy might be assigned to the Indian Revenue Service, but he says he will continue preparing until he is selected for the Indian Administrative Service.

