New Delhi: Addressing sensitive societal issues requires immense courage. Action originates from a deep-seated desire for change. While many harbor the aspiration to transform society, only a few possess the audacity to pursue it. Dr. Sunitha Krishnan exemplifies such rare courage. As a social activist and co-founder of Prajwala, an NGO dedicated to rescuing victims of sex trafficking, her inspiring success story unfolds.

EARLY LIFE

Born on May 23, 1969, in Bangalore, India, Sunitha Krishnan emerged from a Palakkad Malayali family. Despite being born with a physical disability—her legs turned backward—she underwent extensive treatment. At the tender age of eight, she began teaching mentally challenged children, extending her altruism. By twelve, while attending Kendriya Vidyalaya Waltair in Visakhapatnam, she initiated classes for slum children and engaged in a neo-literacy campaign for Dalits. Tragically, her path took a dark turn when, at this time, she fell victim to a gang rape by eight men opposed to her actions. This traumatic incident became a pivotal force shaping her current endeavors.

CAREER

Subsequently, Sunitha relocated to Hyderabad to join the People’s Initiative Network (PIN), founded by Brother Varghese Theckanath, aiming to uplift slum dwellers. In 1996, as part of PIN, she actively participated in the housing rights campaign, thwarting the "beautification project" near the Musi River. Collaborating with Theckanath, she trained at-risk youth, providing them with employment opportunities.

Rise of PRAJWALA

In the same year, a red-light area in Hyderabad faced eviction, rendering many sex workers homeless. Concerned for their well-being, Sunitha Krishnan established a school at the vacated site, now known as PRAJWALA. The organization operates with five core objectives: Prevention, Protection, Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration. Sunitha's vision to save the "second generation" from trafficking birthed a program spanning 17 transition centers, making Prajwala the world's largest anti-trafficking shelter. The #ShameTheRapist campaign, led by Sunitha in 2015, gained significant traction. Beyond shelter, Prajwala imparts training in skills such as welding, painting, carpentry, and housekeeping to victims.

ADVOCACY

Sunitha Krishnan's efforts led to the Government of Andhra Pradesh adopting her recommendations in 2003 for the rescue and rehabilitation of sexual violence victims. She later became a member of Andhra Pradesh State’s Commission in 2013. Serving as an advisor for the Government of Kerala's Nirbhaya policy, she resigned due to insufficient support but was subsequently reappointed with increased authority.

OTHER WORKS

In addition to her activism, Sunitha authored documents on human trafficking, notably receiving acclaim for "The Shattered Innocence." Recognizing the power of film, she produced the award-winning documentary "Anamika" in 2005. Collaborating with Suntouch Productions, she launched the feature film "Ente" in Malayalam and "Naa Bangaru Thalli" in Telugu, both addressing sex trafficking and earning international acclaim with eight awards.