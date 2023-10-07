Success Story: DSP Nitya Goswami, UGC NET Qualified, Top 10 In UPPSC PCS, Next Stop UPSC

Much like numerous other students, Nitya Goswami from Uttar Pradesh nurtured ambitious aspirations for her future. From a young age, Nitya was resolute in her pursuit of a career in the Civil Service. Although originally hailing from Gorakhpur, she currently resides in Lucknow. Her educational journey led her to different cities within Uttar Pradesh, courtesy of her father's government job.

Goswami completed her 10th and 12th-grade examinations at an English Medium School in Bahraich. She pursued her undergraduate degree in B. Com and later obtained her MA degree from Lucknow University. In 2019, she successfully qualified for the UGC NET examination. Concurrently, Nitya dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and also participated in various other competitive exams, including the PCS examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Preparation For UPSC And Parents' Support

Nitya Goswami adopted a focused study approach that involved minimal study materials, typically relying on just one or two books for each subject, supplemented by her meticulously crafted self-made notes. In her quest for success, she deliberately reduced her use of social media platforms, choosing instead to relax and unwind by watching web series on Netflix. Nitya received invaluable motivation and unwavering support from her elder brother and parents throughout her journey.

In 2021, Nitya Goswami achieved a significant milestone by securing the 7th rank in her third attempt at the UPPSC PCS exam. She joined as Deputy Superintendent of Police. For this attempt, she made some adjustments to her preparation strategy. During an interview, Nitya Goswami pointed out the distinction between the UPSC CSE and UPPSC PCS exams. She explained that UPSC questions and answers rely heavily on analytical skills, whereas UPPSC PCS questions are primarily focused on factual knowledge.