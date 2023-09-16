Success Story Hapur SP Abhishek Verma: Gold Medalist Who Rescued Kidnapped Child Within 24 Hours

New Delhi: Hapur's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, has consistently garnered attention throughout his career. His notable actions range from conducting the 'Operation Langra' against miscreants and criminals to the controversial use of baton charges on lawyers. This Uttar Pradesh IPS officer has been making headlines since the early stages of his professional journey.

Born on December 25, 1990, Abhishek Verma hails from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. He pursued his undergraduate studies in electronics engineering and, in 2016, achieved the distinction of becoming an IPS officer through the Uttar Pradesh Cadre selection process.

At the onset of this year, SP Verma found himself facing death threats from a notorious criminal in Uttar Pradesh with a history of criminal activity. This individual demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the government official. The culprit, who identified himself as Rohit Saxena, menacingly warned SP Verma that harm would come to his family if the ransom was not promptly delivered. It later transpired that this malefactor was indeed a known history-sheeter from Bareilly. Remarkably, SP Verma had previously served in Bareilly as a Deputy Superintendent of Police and had apprehended Saxena for unresolved criminal cases.

Verma was honored with a commendation plaque and a prestigious gold medal in recognition of his exceptional efforts in swiftly rescuing a kidnapped child in Greater Noida and apprehending the criminals involved, all within a remarkable 24-hour timeframe. Furthermore, he received accolades for his unwavering dedication to upholding law and order in the district, effectively curbing criminal activities.

Nonetheless, SP Verma found himself under scrutiny and faced criticism when reports emerged of the police allegedly resorting to baton charges against lawyers on August 29 in Hapur. These lawyers had been protesting against the filing of a case against a female advocate and her father approximately a week prior, stemming from a contentious encounter between the woman lawyer and the police while she was en route to Ghaziabad in her car.