Success Story: He Did Not Clear UPSC But Went On To Become IAS; From Delivering Newspapers To Becoming A Headline Himself, Inspirational Story Of Abdul Nasar

UPSC Success Story: Everyone is not born with a silver spoon. Most people who succeeded in their lives defied the odds and worked hard to make their dreams come true. While some may have had success in the first attempt, it took many multiple attempts in whatever they do to succeed in that. Likewise, the Union Public Service Commission Exam conducted by the Government of India is a dream of many. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam and try to ace the prestigious exam to become IAS officers. However, in this series, we are going to tell you about an IAS officer who did not clear the UPSC exam but became a civil servant. He is no other than Abdul Nasar B, an IAS officer from Kerala.

Who Is B Abdul Nasar?

Born in Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur district, Nasar faced significant hardships early on, losing his father when he was just 5 years old. With his mother working as a domestic helper to support the family, Nasar and his siblings grew up in an orphanage. Despite these challenges, Nasar successfully completed his schooling during his 13 years at the orphanage. From the age of 10, he took on jobs such as a cleaner and a hotel supplier to help support his family. Nasar later pursued his graduation from the government college in Thalassery. Throughout his life, B Abdul Nasar held various jobs, including delivering newspapers, offering tuition classes, and working as a phone operator, to provide for his family.

B Abdul Nasar's IAS Journey

A brilliant and hardworking student, Nasar did not clear UPSC but cracked the State government exam. In 1994, Nasar began his career as a government employee in the Kerala Health Department after earning his postgraduate degree. Through his dedication to public service and persistent hard work, he steadily rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service by 2006. In 2015, Nasar was honoured as Kerala’s top Deputy Collector, which led to his promotion to the rank of IAS officer in 2017.

Inspiration For All

Nasar's story is not just an inspiration but a testament that every odd can be defied with hard work and dedication. Nasar proved that no dream is unachievable and those who continuously work towards their goal are bound to succeed one day.