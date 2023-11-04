Success Story: How This Jalandhar-Born Engineer Is Making Cooking Easy Through His Invention

It’s often said that necessity is the mother of invention and this holds true in many senses. In our every day routine, we use many innovative technologies including TV remote, cooking gas, refrigerator and many more things. All of these are result of someone thinking out of the box to make lives easier for us. One such invention has been done by Sanandan Sudhir who is the founder and CEO of On2Cook India Pvt Ltd, a food-tech company that aims to revolutionize the cooking industry. While we know that cooking takes time and is a cumbersome process for many, but Sudhir has designed a cooking device claiming it to be the world’s fastest machine.

Sanandan Sudhir originally hails from Jalandhar in Punjab and currently based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After his schooling, he went to the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur to pursue engineering, following which he did post graduation in Industrial Design and Product Design from the National Institute of Design in 1998. He has over 23 years of industry experience from India and abroad. His entrepreneurial journey kickstarted with Invent India Innovations, an entity focused on developing patentable & game-changing products with businesses across different parts of the world, including markets such as India, Hong Kong, USA and Canada. While Sanandan Sudhir’s invention did not appear to convince the sharks on Shark Tank India Season 1, it received over Rs 17 crore in funding just months later at the same valuation of 100 crore rejected on the television show. Sudhir currently holds 25 patents for his inventions in the US and the UK.

Explaining as to how his On2Cook invention would help cloud kitchens and restaurants, Sudhir shared that the device has multi-dimensional benefits. “The device automates recipes while cooking meals in just one third the usual time. An instant outcome is that the time to table/delivery time for app-based food aggregators etc gets reduced to less than half. With this fastest cooking device, the restaurants and cloud kitchens can save over 50 per cent on space as well as power bills,” claimed Sudhir, adding that allowing to incorporate more number of orders, On2Cook is a win-win proposition for restaurants, cloud kitchens, aggregators as well as the customers.

He shared that On2Cook enables cooking at spaces where gas is not feasible and works on a combination cooking methodology, with microwave cooking food from inside and flame/induction from the outside, all while preserving necessary nutrients. While the gas stove has gone under a design change in the last few years, devices like On2Cook show that it’s not the end of the road for the inventions in the cooking industry.