Success Story: IAS Chandrajyoti Cracked UPSC Without Coaching, Secured 28th Rank in First Attempt

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Exam is renowned as one of the toughest exams in India. Aspirants often dedicate years of their lives to prepare, with many requiring multiple attempts to succeed. However, some exceptional individuals manage to crack it in their first attempt. One such inspiring story is that of IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh.

Cleared UPSC at the Age of 22

IAS Chandrajyoti Singh achieved the remarkable feat of clearing the UPSC exam at the young age of 22. What makes her accomplishment even more impressive is that she did it without any coaching, relying solely on self-study. In 2029, she successfully passed the UPSC Civil Services Exam on her first try, securing an impressive 28th rank nationwide.

Passion for Serving the Nation

Chandrajyoti’s drive to serve the nation is deeply rooted in her family background. Her father, Dalbara Singh, is a retired army radiologist, and her mother, Meena Singh, also served in the army. After completing her graduation, Chandrajyoti took a year off to focus on her UPSC preparation. She trusted her own abilities and dedicated herself to rigorous self-study, achieving success without any external coaching.

Dedicated Preparation

Chandrajyoti's daily routine involved studying for 6 to 8 hours. As the exam date approached, she increased her study time to over 10 hours a day. Additionally, she made it a point to read newspapers daily to stay updated with current affairs. This habit significantly contributed to her ease in tackling the UPSC exam.

IAS Officer's Success Mantra

IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh advises UPSC aspirants to craft a well-thought-out strategy and stick to it diligently. She believes that having a clear plan and preparing accordingly is crucial for success in any exam. Her message to candidates is to trust their strategy and work consistently towards their goal, assuring them that success will follow.

Chandrajyoti Singh’s journey from a determined student to a successful IAS officer is a testament to the power of self-belief and dedication. Her story serves as an inspiration for many aspirants aiming to crack the UPSC exam and serve the nation.