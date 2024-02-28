New Delhi: The remarkable triumph of 12th Fail (2023) serves as a testament to the profound impact narratives of perseverance, determination, and optimism hold on audiences. Within this genre, the story of Hemant, a doctoral candidate at Jamia Millia Islamia, stands out. Amidst crafting his thesis on waste management, the 26-year-old has navigated the complexities of state civil services examinations with remarkable success, having clinched prestigious roles three times within a span of two years.

Reflecting on his journey, Hemant recounts his initial achievements in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Public Service Commission (PSC) exams in 2022, securing positions as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Election Officer (EO) in the respective states. However, driven by a desire to contribute more meaningfully to society beyond the confines of uniformed roles, he pursued further academic pursuits. Subsequently, he triumphed in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam, securing the 8th rank and paving the way for his future role as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) upon receipt of his posting order.

Hemant's journey towards civil service excellence began with attempts at the UPSC exam in 2020 and 2021, which, despite initial setbacks, ultimately served as catalysts for introspection and growth. Taking a gap year to assess his preparation strategies, he redirected his focus towards state-level examinations, culminating in remarkable success.

Rooted in gratitude towards his familial support network, particularly his parents and maternal aunt with whom he presently resides in Kaushambi (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh), Hemant acknowledges the pivotal role played by the conducive environment at Jamia in nurturing his aspirations. Emphasizing the significance of diligent self-preparation over reliance on coaching centres, he underscores the importance of remaining grounded throughout the arduous journey towards civil service attainment.

For Hemant, the quintessence of civil service preparation lies in maintaining humility and a steadfast commitment to effecting positive change. In his view, aspiring civil servants must remain firmly grounded in their principles to realize their potential as agents of transformation within society.