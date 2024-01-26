Success Story: Meet B-Tech Graduate, Lost Eyesight At 8, Hired For Record-Breaking Package; His Salary Is...

New Delhi: Success hinges on enthusiasm and determination, with countless individuals attaining significant goals by overcoming life's challenges and viewing their weaknesses as avenues for growth rather than hindrances. Yash Sonakia, born blind but hailing from Madhya Pradesh, stands as a shining example of resolute determination.

In 2021, Yash achieved a noteworthy milestone, graduating with a B. Tech degree from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore. His journey has been one of unwavering perseverance, battling glaucoma since birth and losing his vision at the age of eight.

Yash's father, Yashpal Sonakia, who manages a canteen, initially enrolled Yash in a school for students with disabilities until the fifth standard. With the support of his sister, particularly in mathematics and science, Yash transitioned to a regular school.

Despite his visual impairment, Yash Sonakia's determination led him to a remarkable achievement – securing a job offer from Microsoft, one of the world's largest IT companies. His annual salary at the company is Rs 47 lakh, and he is employed as a software engineer in their Bangalore office, initially working remotely to ensure suitable working conditions.

Having completed his coursework with the assistance of a screen reader, Yash embarked on a job search and applied to Microsoft after acquiring coding skills. His competence shone through, leading to his selection as a software engineer for the company's Bengaluru branch, navigating successfully through an online test and interview process.

In a parallel narrative, Yasir M, a B.Tech student from Lovely Professional University, achieved an impressive placement record by securing a lucrative package worth Rs 3 crore. This outstanding offer came from a renowned German multinational corporation, underscoring the recognition and value placed on the skills and expertise of B.Tech graduates from the 2018 class at Lovely Professional University.