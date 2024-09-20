Success Story: Meet Man Who Built $10 Mn EdTech Startup From Scratch; Did B.Tech But Not From IIT

Many entrepreneurs in India have risen to remarkable success from humble beginnings. Their hard work and dedication have made them role models for future generations. Though some faced setbacks along the way, these challenges did not deter them from pursuing their dreams. Entrepreneurship is a demanding journey, but those who stay focused and committed often find success in achieving their goals. One such story is of Sandeep Jain, founder of EdTech platform GeeksforGeeks.

Who is Sandeep Jain?

Sandeep Jain was born in Firozabad, a city renowned more for its glass factories. Jain did his schooling in the city itself and went on to complete his degree in Engineering from Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. After graduating in 2004, he went to IIT-Roorkee to complete his M. Tech from the prestigious institution.

Professional Journey

After his studies, Jain started working as a software developer with a private multinational firm between 2007 and 2010. In 2010, he assumed a role as Assistant Professor at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. However, during his job, Jain sensed an absence of high-quality, accessible resources for engineering students, particularly those aiming for placements or entrance exams. To resolve this, he founded GeeksforGeeks in 2008. What began as a simple blog clarifying intricate computer science concepts rapidly became a comprehensive online platform offering in-depth educational resources and later evolved into a digital education platform with its wings in Noida, Bengaluru and Pune.

The platform also landed partnership with tech companies like Google Developers, Amazon, and Microsoft. By 2023, the platform reported an annual turnover of $10 million.