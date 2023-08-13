trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648394
NewsIndia
SUCCESS STORY

Success Story Of IAS Hari Chandana Dasari: She Left High Paying Job In London To Follow Footsteps Of Her Father And Cracked UPSC In Second Attempt

Hari Chandana Dasari obtained an M.Sc degree in Environmental Economics from the renowned London School of Economics and landed a job at World Bank.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Success Story Of IAS Hari Chandana Dasari: She Left High Paying Job In London To Follow Footsteps Of Her Father And Cracked UPSC In Second Attempt

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has consistently maintained its esteemed standing as one of the most revered professions in India. It comes as no surprise that a multitude of women have chosen this demanding vocation, and through their selfless dedication, have significantly enriched our society.

Hari Chandana Dasari is one of so many women officers, an extraordinary individual who willingly left her prestigious international position to embark on a journey as an IAS. Hari pursued her higher education in Hyderabad and received her graduate and postgraduate degrees from St. Anns College and the University of Hyderabad respectively. For further studies, she moved to overseas and obtained her M.Sc in Environmental Economics from the renowned London School of Economics.

After obtaining the degree from the prestigious educational institute, Hari embarked on a professional trajectory that encompassed engagements with the World Bank and BP Shell in London.While her father served as an IAS officer, her mother embraced the role of a homemaker.

Inspired by her father's unwavering commitment to societal welfare as an IAS officer, Hari resolved to tread a similar path. Her determination bore fruit in 2010, when she succeeded in her second attempt at the UPSC exam, securing a position in Telangana's state cadre (IAS 2010 Batch).

Hari Chandana Dasari, a member of Telangana's 2010 IAS batch, has left an indelible imprint on the domain of public service. Her tireless endeavors to uplift marginalized segments of society have garnered acclaim and accolades, including the esteemed Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Throughout her various roles, including her tenure as Hyderabad's Joint Collector, Hari's performance has consistently been characterized by exceptional dedication and achievement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train