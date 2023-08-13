Success Story Of IAS Hari Chandana Dasari: She Left High Paying Job In London To Follow Footsteps Of Her Father And Cracked UPSC In Second Attempt

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has consistently maintained its esteemed standing as one of the most revered professions in India. It comes as no surprise that a multitude of women have chosen this demanding vocation, and through their selfless dedication, have significantly enriched our society.

Hari Chandana Dasari is one of so many women officers, an extraordinary individual who willingly left her prestigious international position to embark on a journey as an IAS. Hari pursued her higher education in Hyderabad and received her graduate and postgraduate degrees from St. Anns College and the University of Hyderabad respectively. For further studies, she moved to overseas and obtained her M.Sc in Environmental Economics from the renowned London School of Economics.

After obtaining the degree from the prestigious educational institute, Hari embarked on a professional trajectory that encompassed engagements with the World Bank and BP Shell in London.While her father served as an IAS officer, her mother embraced the role of a homemaker.



Inspired by her father's unwavering commitment to societal welfare as an IAS officer, Hari resolved to tread a similar path. Her determination bore fruit in 2010, when she succeeded in her second attempt at the UPSC exam, securing a position in Telangana's state cadre (IAS 2010 Batch).

Hari Chandana Dasari, a member of Telangana's 2010 IAS batch, has left an indelible imprint on the domain of public service. Her tireless endeavors to uplift marginalized segments of society have garnered acclaim and accolades, including the esteemed Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Throughout her various roles, including her tenure as Hyderabad's Joint Collector, Hari's performance has consistently been characterized by exceptional dedication and achievement.