Success Story Of IAS Vishakha Yadav: Journey from Leaving A Lucrative Job To 6th Rank In UPSC Exam

The saga of Vishakha Yadav's success is a testament to her resolute determination and unwavering dedication. From relinquishing a promising career to clinching an impressive 6th rank in the UPSC examination, her journey exemplifies the potency of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams. With the courage to tread an uncharted path, Vishakha's narrative of triumph over adversities and ultimate achievement is a source of inspiration for aspiring candidates and a testament to the rewards of unwavering focus.

Early Life and Academic Pursuits:

Born in New Delhi's Dwarka in 1994, Vishakha Yadav's academic journey led her to Delhi Technological University (DTU), where she graduated in software engineering in 2014. Following her education, she embarked on a successful stint as a software developer at Cisco Systems, Bangalore. However, the yearning for a different calling led her to forsake her secure job and embark on the path to becoming an IAS officer.



Strong Family Support:

Vishakha's strength was fortified by her family. Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and her mother, Sarita Yadav, stood firmly by her side, nurturing her aspirations. The unwavering encouragement from her parents served as a pillar of strength throughout her arduous journey.

Turning Point and Dedication to UPSC Preparation:

In 2017, Vishakha made a pivotal decision to relinquish her comfortable job and prepare for the UPSC examination. This marked a turning point, as she committed over three years to rigorous studies, distancing herself from distractions like social media and focusing entirely on her goal. Her preparation journey included intensive coaching and long hours spent in a local library, solving Sudoku puzzles to sharpen her mind.

Overcoming Setbacks and Achieving Glory:

Vishakha's journey was not without challenges. Despite facing initial setbacks with two unsuccessful attempts in the preliminary exams, she persevered. The third attempt yielded success, as she not only cleared the UPSC examination but secured an impressive 6th rank. Her story showcases the power of tenacity, adaptability, and self-belief, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

A Message of Inspiration:

Vishakha Yadav's remarkable odyssey from a secure career to a noteworthy rank in the UPSC examination underscores the impact of steadfastness and the unwavering pursuit of ambitions. Her story serves as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants, echoing the importance of hard work, dedication, and the unwavering conviction that with relentless effort, any goal can be attained. Vishakha's accomplishments not only celebrate her personal achievement but also illuminate the path for others to chart their course toward success in the realm of civil services.