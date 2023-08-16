Haryana's commitment to bolstering law enforcement leadership takes a progressive stride with the appointment of Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP). Kapoor, an accomplished Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1990 batch, steps into this role as the tenure of the outgoing DGP PK Agarwal concludes. This move underscores the state government's dedication to effective and dynamic policing. Kapoor's selection showcases a departure from conventional norms, elevating a dynamic leader with a diverse and distinguished career within the law enforcement spectrum. The appointment not only emphasizes Haryana's dedication to security but also signals a visionary approach to leadership.

Tracing Kapoor's Journey: An Accomplished IPS Officer

Educated with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in mechanical engineering, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, born in 1966 in Jind, Haryana, has ascended through the ranks of the IPS with distinction. His career trajectory is marked by significant accomplishments and roles, solidifying his standing as a prominent figure within the law enforcement community.



Redefining Leadership: A New Paradigm for Progress

In a departure from traditional seniority-based appointments, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor's selection reflects a shift towards merit-based elevation. His appointment, despite being the third most senior candidate, underscores his competence, breadth of experience, and forward-looking vision for the role.

Exemplary Track Record: Upholding Integrity and Public Service

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor's dedication to duty is exemplified by his tenure as the Chief of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), as well as his past roles in transportation and electricity departments. His unwavering commitment to upholding the law and combating corruption has garnered him respect and admiration among his colleagues and the public.

A Momentous Transition: Kapoor Assumes Leadership

Endorsed by Chief Minister Khattar and formalized by Home Minister Anil Vij, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor is set to take office on August 16. This transition signifies Haryana's proactive approach to leadership transitions and underscores the state's emphasis on seamless governance and effective law enforcement.

Recognizing Experience: Eminent IPS Officers in the Fray

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor's appointment as DGP stands out amidst the accomplished senior IPS officers. Mohammad Akhil, a veteran officer from the 1989 batch, currently heads DG Jails, amplifying the significance of Kapoor's selection. Additionally, RC Mishra, also from the 1990 batch, oversees the Police Housing Corporation and is slated to retire in June 2024. Kapoor's elevation underscores Haryana's commitment to innovative and adept leadership within the police force, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.