Success Story: She Faced Stalking, Her Employers Were Threatened But She Defied Odds To Write Her Own Destiny

Success is not always easy, especially for women who face a lot of challenges when they go out to make a mark for themselves. While there is gender equality and pay disparity, they also face issues like harassment and stalking which makes their journey even more difficult. One such story is of fashion designer Mandira Wirk. Born in Jalandhar, Mandira attended Loreto Convent School and later graduated from Jesus and Mary College in Delhi. She then did fashion designing courses from the Pearl Academy and the London College of Fashion. Her father was an Indian Air Force Pilot who later took VRS and started a logistic business while her mother is a housewife.

Mandira Wirk's fashion odyssey began with a spark of inspiration and her passion for design. However, her journey into the world of fashion was not smooth. Mandira shared that she faced stalking after graduating from the LCF and could not get a job in the industry as wherever she went for the interview, the employer had already received a threat to not employ her. She could not get a job due to this for two years. Her first job after returning from London was with Reena Dhaka but she had to leave that job after just one month due to a threat to the employer by the stalker. She then decided to start her own work in 2000 and then never looked back. Mandira feels that the stalking incident made her even stronger as she built her business from scratch.

Mandira Wirk's rise to fame is further underscored by the list of celebrities who have chosen to wear her creations. From Bollywood stars like Bipasha Basu and Zareen Khan to international celebrities, her designs have graced some of the world's most famous red carpets. As Mandira continues to evolve and inspire, her journey serves as a testament to a never-die attitude. Her journey from the runway to success is also a source of inspiration for many and a reminder that if you are passionate about your dream, nothing can stop you.