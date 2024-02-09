Success Story: Yashoda Lodhi, 'Dehati Madam' Whose Family Lived On Rs 300 Is Now A Leading Youtuber

New Delhi: Social media has effectively traversed even the remotest rural landscapes, narrowing the divide between urban hubs and tiny hamlets. This connectivity has not only facilitated but also amplified the emergence of latent talents in these regions, offering them a platform to flourish. Yashoda Lodhi, hailing from a rural expanse in Uttar Pradesh, epitomizes this transformative phenomenon. Leveraging her skills, she transcended the shackles of poverty, now outearning many government employees.

So, who exactly is Yashoda Lodhi? Fondly dubbed "Dehati Madam," she is an English educator, imparting knowledge to many through her YouTube channel in the Kaushambi area of Uttar Pradesh. At first glance, Yashoda Lodhi appears to embody the quintessential Indian woman from rural roots, draped in a saree with a bindi adorning her forehead. However, she distinguishes herself in a singular aspect.

Through her YouTube channel, Yashoda disseminates easily comprehensible English tutorials. Her choice to educate stems from a noble endeavor to help individuals like herself surmount language barriers, empowering them to converse in the lingua franca of many Indians, even as she continues to refine her own language skills.

Yashoda's upbringing was modest, nurtured in her maternal uncle's household, where she completed her education up to the 12th grade in Hindi. Following her graduation from a Hindi-medium school, she began tutoring children. It was during this period that she met her spouse, albeit their relationship faced opposition from her family.

Subsequently, facing familial discord driven by property disputes, Yashoda was compelled to seek refuge in her parental home, yet found no solace there due to familial disapproval of her relationship. Faced with mistreatment, she took matters into her own hands, opting for marriage. Despite familial objections, Yashoda and her husband chose to forge ahead independently.

Yashoda's husband, an eighth-grade graduate, previously toiled as a daily-wage laborer. However, fate dealt a harsh blow in 2019 when he suffered a debilitating accident, rendering him unable to work. It was at this juncture that Yashoda comprehended the true value of financial stability.

In November 2021, equipped with her first smartphone and inspired by motivational content, Yashoda embarked on a journey of self-empowerment. Motivated by the insights of speakers like Sandeep Maheshwari, she resolved to harness technology for familial betterment and community upliftment. Thus, she initiated her own YouTube channel, offering guidance on English language acquisition.

Swiftly gaining recognition as "Dehati Madam," Yashoda's presence on social media burgeoned as she produced more instructional videos. Through her candid narratives, she shared her struggles, recounting times when her family of seven or eight subsisted on a meager Rs 300 during her husband's days as a laborer.

Yashoda's ascent epitomizes the triumph of diligence, transitioning from obscurity to amassing over two lakh subscribers. Remarkably, she now earns between Rs 70,000 and 80,000 monthly, surpassing the income of many government employees in her village.