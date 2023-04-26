‘Such Dilution Leads To Impunity’: IAS Body Urges Bihar Govt To Reconsider Release Of Murder Convict Anand Mohan

New Delhi: The apex body of central civil services officers has expressed "deep dismay" at the Bihar government's decision to tweak the prison manual paving way for the release of former MP Anand Mohan, convicted for killing an IAS officer. In a statement, the Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association said this is "tantamount to denial of justice" and urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

"The Central IAS Association expresses its deep dismay at the decision of the state government of Bihar to release the convicts of the brutal killing of G Krishnaiah, IAS, former district magistrate of Gopalganj, by a change in classification rules of prisoners," it said. The Central IAS Association asserted that a convict of the charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, it said.

"Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice," it said. The association urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

What’s The Row About?

The Bihar government recently amended the law pertaining to prisoners and released 27 persons including Bahubali leader Anand Mohan Singh, who was undergoing life imprisonment in the murder of Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994. A notification to the effect was issued late Monday evening, when, incidentally, Mohan, who has been on parole, was celebrating the engagement of his son Chetan Anand, who is a sitting MLA of the ruling RJD in the state.

IAS G Krishnaiah's Murder & Anand Mohan’s Conviction

G Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh in the year 1994. The mob was protesting with the body of Chhotan Shukla, a gangster turned politician of Anand Mohan's party. Krishnaiah, in shocking incident, was dragged out of his official vehicle in broad daylight and lynched to death.

Krishnaiah, according to investigation, was returning from Patna after an official meeting and had reached Muzaffarpur at a time when supporters of underworld don Chotan Shukla were carrying his dead body to the cremation ground. They attacked his car and lynched him. Anand Mohan was part of the funeral process and police of Muzaffarpur chargesheeted him for provoking the supporters for the lynching.

Who Is Anand Mohan Singh?

Anand Mohan, who was serving life imprisonment in murder case of an IAS officer, has kicked off a storm in Bihar politics. Founder of the now-defunct Bihar People's Party (BPP), Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the year 1994 over the murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, who was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by him.

Anand Mohan Singh - a big name in Bihar politics - was one of the co-founders of the Samata Party along with Nitish Kumar. The strongman is the grandson of noted freedom fighter Ram Bahadur Singh Tomar. Singh, 69, is active in Bihar politics since the year 1990. He was elected as an MLA in the same year from Saharsa constituency. Singh, who was touted as the top Rajput community leader in Bihar, became an MP from Saharsa constituency while he was in jail.