Such incidents will not be tolerated: JNU VC after campus walls found defaced with slogans

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gave a reaction to yesterday's incident where the walls of the JNU were defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

Edited By:  Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:37 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken serious note of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.
  • The Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit`s statement, which came on Thursday, was in reaction to an incident of vandalism where the walls of the SIS, JNU were defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

New Delhi: The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken serious note of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.

The Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit`s statement, which came on Thursday, was in reaction to an incident of vandalism where the walls of the SIS, JNU were defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

"The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," read the notice from the Registrar JNU. Meanwhile, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. "JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," as per the notice issued by the Registrar. Further details on the matter are awaited. 

JNUJawaharlal Nehru Universityanti-brahmin slogansJNU incidents

