Suchana Seth: Bengaluru Startup CEO Strangulated Her Son; Attempted Suicide After Murder

Bengaluru-based CEO of an AI company who was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son reportedly attempted suicide after the murder. The blood stains found in her room were reportedly of Seth instead of her son. The postmortem report has revealed that the boy was smothered to death. Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of an artificial intelligence start-up, strangulated her son using either a cloth or pillow. "The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis had resolved in the child," said a doctor from Hiriyur Taluk Hospital.

According to police, an FIR has been registered in the matter and the Goa court has remanded the accused to six-day police custody. Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru. The boy's body was found in a suitcase. The doctor said that rigor mortis usually resolves after 36 hours but in this child's case, there was no Rigor mortis. "So, it has been more than 36 hours since his death," he said.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. Her profile reads, "She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing."

A postgraduate from the University of Calcutta, and a research fellow from Raman Research Institute (RRI) and spent two years at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.