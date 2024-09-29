'Suddenly Felt Dizzy...:' Congress Prez Kharge As He Falls Ill During J&K Rally

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge experienced dizziness while addressing a public rally on Sunday in the Jasrota region of Kathua district. Party leaders confirmed that he is currently stable and receiving medical attention. Kharge was delivering a tribute to a head constable who lost his life during an ongoing operation against terrorists in the area. The operation has also left two police personnel injured, with one terrorist reported killed.

"I would like to apologise as I suddenly felt dizzy..." said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier today after he fell ill during his speech in Jammu and Kashmir's Jasrota.

“He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy. His colleagues assisted him into a chair,” stated Congress General Secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir in comments to PTI. He reassured the public that Kharge is now stable.

The Congress leader had traveled to Jasrota to rally support for his party candidates ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Following the incident, he is still scheduled to address another rally in Ramnagar, Udhampur district.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Vice President Ravindra Sharma provided further details, indicating that Kharge was taken to a nearby room where doctors were summoned for a check-up. “They will advise whether he can attend the second rally or not,” he said.