'Sudhar jao varna...': DCW chief warns trolls making lewd comments on daughters of Kohli, MSD, Rohit Sharma

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal's warning came after Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for making lewd comments on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday (January 16, 2023) sent a warning to all the trolls making lewd comments on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Maliwal said, "I am warning all trolls, change yourselves or DCW will change you."

Maliwal's warning came after Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media about the daughters of Indian cricketers.

In a separate tweet, she also shared a copy of the FIR and said that the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of Kohli and MS Dhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," the DCW chief tweeted.

Last week, Maliwal had asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of Kohli and Dhoni.

Maliwal had also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she had said in a tweet in Hindi.

