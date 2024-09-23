Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797141https://zeenews.india.com/india/suicide-or-foul-play-upsc-aspirants-body-found-after-going-missing-for-10-days-in-delhis-mukherjee-nagar-2797141.html
NewsIndia
MUKHERJEE NAGAR

Suicide Or Foul Play? UPSC Aspirant's Body Found After Going Missing For 10 Days In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

According to the initial investigation, police believe it was a suicide. Police said that no suicide note has been found, so the reason for the suicide is unknown at this time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suicide Or Foul Play? UPSC Aspirant's Body Found After Going Missing For 10 Days In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Image: DNA

The body of Deepak Kumar Meena, a 21-year-old talented student from Dausa district of Rajasthan, who was preparing for UPSC Mains in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, was found in the bushes under suspicious circumstances after he went missing for last 10 days. As per the initial investigation, police are considering it a suicide.

According to the initial investigation, police believe it was a suicide. Police said that no suicide note has been found, so the reason for the suicide is unknown at this time. According to police, the youth has been missing for the past ten days.

After receiving information about the missing youth, police began searching for him and found his body near the bushes in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday. According to police, the young man committed suicide by hanging himself in bushes near the Dussehra grounds in the Mukherjee Nagar area.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict