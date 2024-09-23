The body of Deepak Kumar Meena, a 21-year-old talented student from Dausa district of Rajasthan, who was preparing for UPSC Mains in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, was found in the bushes under suspicious circumstances after he went missing for last 10 days. As per the initial investigation, police are considering it a suicide.

