Sukesh Chandrashekhar Claims Threat From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter accusing AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of threatening him and his family. According to Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in the Mandoli jail, these threats have been sent through jail officials and Kejriwal`s associates over the past two days.





"You (Arvind Kejriwal) have totally no respect for the law of the land and brazenly continue to send threats to me through jail officials and also call my family members threatening them through your associates and their cronies from last two days," said Chandrashekhar in his letter released on Tuesday."You really think I will get intimidated with these threats and back out from exposing you? Not at all, come what may, I will make sure all your truth is exposed before the world and you will face them legally... There is no second option at all, so don`t dream," Chandrashekhar wrote. In the strongly-worded letter, Chandrashekhar also accused Kejriwal of resorting to oppressive tactics against a woman journalist."Have some shame Kejriwalji, now you stoop down to such levels that you made your Punjab Police arrest a woman journalist, just because she was exposing your true colours? You are now trying to suppress the other leg of democracy (media)," the letter read.Chandrashekhar also predicted that Kejriwal himself would eventually face legal consequences, seemingly suggesting potential future imprisonment at Tihar Jail. "You try to suppress me, but I won`t back out. I will make sure you are made answerable. Anyways, you will be joining me here at the Tihar Club someday soon now, and that`s for sure reality," he said. Chandrashekhar also cautioned Kejriwal against underestimating his resolve and implied a readiness to respond in kind if necessary."Kejriwalji, don`t try all these tricks with me... You know me very well, I am not someone you really want to get dirty with. I will then start answering in my style. Have some shame, have the guts to prove me wrong and if you can`t, then resign. I dare you to prove one allegation of mine wrong against you and your gang of fraudsters," Chandrashekhar wrote in the letter."I am backing all my allegations against you with proofs before the concerned agencies. I challenge you to prove them wrong. Knowing you to be shameless, you won`t do both as stated above," the letter read. "I will make sure you are brought to justice very soon," it added.