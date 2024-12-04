Sukhbir Badal Attacked: Man Opens Fire At SAD Leader At Golden Temple In Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal Attacked: A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot. The SAD leader was lucky enough to escape unharmed and is curently safe. More details are awaited.

Badal is offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on December 2. Akal Takht has issued the punishments for him citing the 'mistakes' committed by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Ahead of the incident, Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the gate at the Golden Temple with a plaque around his neck and spear in his hand as one of the religious punishments pronounced for him.

Speaking on the firing incident, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "The attacker has been caught. An investigation will reveal everything...Investigation will reveal whether there was a deeper conspiracy...It was an assassination attempt but he (Sukhbir Singh Badal) was saved by Police's alertness."

A day after the Sikh clergy pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader on Tuesday performed the duty of a 'sewadar' or volunteer outside the Golden Temple.

Holding a spear in one hand, the SAD leader, in blue 'sewadar' uniform, was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg. Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was also in a wheelchair because of his age, underwent the same punishment, while former Punjab ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema washed utensils. Small boards hung around the necks of Badal and Dhindsa, acknowledging their "misdeeds".

Both leaders served as 'sewadar' for one hour. Pronouncing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to serve as a 'sewadar', and wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple.

