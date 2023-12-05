Jaipur, December 5, 2023 - In a shocking and tragic incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the State Chief of the National Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The assassination takes a dark turn due to Gogamedi's prominent role in opposing the film "Padmavat" within the state.

A Long-standing Opposition to 'Padmavat'

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had been actively involved in leading protests against the movie "Padmavat" in Rajasthan. His opposition gained attention, leading to public demonstrations and controversial statements, all of which were well-documented in various videos.

Formation of a New Entity: Shri National Rajput Karni Sena

Amidst disputes within the Karni Sena organization, Gogamedi decided to part ways and established a separate entity known as "Shri National Rajput Karni Sena." In this new organization, he held the position of president, continuing his fight against the film and advocating for the Rajput community's stance.

Historical Disputes and Expulsion from Karni Sena

Gogamedi, once a prominent figure within the Karni Sena, faced expulsion in 2015 due to criminal allegations. Undeterred by this setback, he forged ahead, founding the Shri National Rajput Karni Sena as a response to the historical disputes within the Karni Sena.

Assassination Triggers Shockwaves in the Rajput Community

The recent assassination of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has sent shockwaves throughout the Rajput community. The roots of this tragic incident are being investigated, with speculations pointing toward the historical disputes related to the opposition against "Padmavat."

Government's Response and Assurance

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed deep sorrow over Gogamedi's death and ensured swift action against the assailants. He urged the public to remain calm, assuring stringent measures against the perpetrators, and emphasized the imminent arrests. Shekhawat stated that he has sought detailed information from the Police Commissioner regarding the incident.

The community is anxiously awaiting further updates as the police diligently investigate the circumstances surrounding this distressing event.