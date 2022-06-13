हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
summer vacation 2022 west bengal

Summer vacation in West Bengal schools extended amid 'extreme heatwave conditions' till THIS date

The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions.

Summer vacation in West Bengal schools extended amid &#039;extreme heatwave conditions&#039; till THIS date
Image credit: ANI

Kolkata: In the wake of  "extreme heatwave conditions" the West Bengal government extended the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools for another 10 days on Monday (June 13). Amid the intense heatwave conditions across the country, the state government extended the summer holidays till June 26, 2022keeping the well-being of students in mind. Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain said in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students. "With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heatwave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation...." the government release said, as per PTI.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions. The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
