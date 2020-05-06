Summer vacations announced in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: Delhi government on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) announced summer vacations for the govt and govt aided schools.

In its official statement, the govt said, "The summer vacation in Govt and Govt aided schools shall be observed, as usual, from May 11 to June 30, 2020, for students. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching-learning activity during the summer vacation."

Due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23, 2020, when Prime Minister Modi had first imposed a nation-wide lockdown.

The lockdown has further been extended till May 17.

All the Heads of Delhi Govt and Govt aided schools under the Directorate of Education have also been directed to ensure that all students of their respective schools are duly informed regarding the summer vacations through either SMS or telephone or WhatsApp.