Sunanda Pushkar case

Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor seeks court's permission to travel abroad

From November 14 to 18, Tharoor will be in Dubai. The leader will be in Oman from December 15 to 17. He will travel to the USA and Mexico from December 28 to January for a family get-together.

New Delhi: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday moved an application in a Special court here seeking permission to travel to three different countries on different dates. Tharoor has to seek the court's permission to travel abroad as he is out on bail in the murder case of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for abetment to suicide and cruelty.

The lawmaker was granted bail on a condition that he has to seek prior permission of the court before travelling abroad. From November 14 to 18, Tharoor will be in Dubai. The leader will be in Oman from December 15 to 17. He will travel to the USA and Mexico from December 28 to January for a family get-together.

