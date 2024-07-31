Several villages in South Goa have taken a stand against the upcoming Sunburn Festival 2024, slated for the end of the year, citing concerns over its alleged promotion of a drug culture. On the flip side, tourism industry stakeholders advocate for the festival, highlighting its revenue-generating potential for the state. During recent Gram Sabha meetings, seven South Goa villages—Chicalim, Carmona, Nuvem, Varca, Sarzora, Chinchinim, and Camorlim passed resolution to deny permission for the Electronic Dance Music (EDM), arguing it is a hub for drug sales in the coastal state.

They contend that hosting the festival in Goa, which they describe as a nexus for drug sales leading to local issues like traffic jams, is not advisable. Historically celebrated in North Goa, the festival is anticipated to move south this year. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte mentioned that the organizers have not yet sought approval, and official comments will follow their application.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) backs the event, claiming it can bring in about Rs 200 crore. TTAG President Jack Sukhija believes a well-managed festival can economically benefit and bolster local communities, provided there's adequate planning and infrastructure to mitigate impact on residents.

Echoing this sentiment, Sanjay Amonkar, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry's director general, noted Sunburn's substantial contribution to North Goa's tourism sector, with local enterprises reaping significant rewards from such festivals.