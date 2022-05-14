Sunil Jakhar quits Congress amid party's 3-day 'Chintan Shivir'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday (May 14, 2022) quit the party, days after he had received a show-cause notice for alleged anti-party activities. In an almost 40-minute-long Facebook live, the former Punjab Congress chief shared his "dil ki baat" and announced that he is quitting the party.

"Good luck and goodbye Congress," he said while parting ways with the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

The 68-year-old also pointed out various issues that Congress is going through.

Jakhar, who is considered close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had repeatedly criticised former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently-concluded state assembly elections.

He was critical of the party leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls in Punjab.

The setback for the grand old party came amid its second day of the ongoing 3-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Earlier on the first day of the Shivir on Friday, party interim president Sonia Gandhi had addressed the leaders who were invited to the event.

On the agenda of the party are discussions on `communal polarization`, farmers` issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.