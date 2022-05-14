हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar quits Congress amid party's 3-day 'Chintan Shivir'

In an almost 40-minute-long Facebook live, the former Punjab Congress chief shared his "dil ki baat" and announced that he is quitting the party.

Sunil Jakhar quits Congress amid party&#039;s 3-day &#039;Chintan Shivir&#039;

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday (May 14, 2022) quit the party, days after he had received a show-cause notice for alleged anti-party activities. In an almost 40-minute-long Facebook live, the former Punjab Congress chief shared his "dil ki baat" and announced that he is quitting the party.

"Good luck and goodbye Congress," he said while parting ways with the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

The 68-year-old also pointed out various issues that Congress is going through.

Jakhar, who is considered close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had repeatedly criticised former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently-concluded state assembly elections.

He was critical of the party leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls in Punjab.

The setback for the grand old party came amid its second day of the ongoing 3-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Earlier on the first day of the Shivir on Friday, party interim president Sonia Gandhi had addressed the leaders who were invited to the event.

On the agenda of the party are discussions on `communal polarization`, farmers` issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunil JakharCongressPunjab politics
Next
Story

President Ram Nath Kovind embarks on 7-day state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and Grenadines

Must Watch

PT29M47S

Gyanvapi Survey Update: Court Commissioner reaches Gyanvapi Masjid