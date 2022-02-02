हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Punjab Congress crisis: 42 MLAs wanted me to be Punjab CM, only 2 wanted Channi, claims Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar's remark comes amid Congress deciding its CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. 

Punjab Congress crisis: 42 MLAs wanted me to be Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh, only 2 wanted Channi, claims Sunil Jakhar
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid speculations in Punjab Congress over the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, senior party leader Sunil Jakhar has made a big claim. 

As per PTI, in a video that is doing rounds of the internet, Jakhar could be heard saying that 42 MLAs wanted him to become the Punjab CM after Captain Amarinder Singh quit the top job last year. Amarinder Singh was made to resign as the CM by the Congress in the middle of a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

“Forty-two votes went for Sunil (Jakhar), 16 for Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 votes for Maharani Preneet Kaur (Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP), six votes for Navjot Singh Sidhu and two votes for (Charanjit Singh) Channi,” the senior Punjab Congress leader said. 

The remark was made at a gathering in Abohar constituency where Jakhar was seeking votes for his nephew Sandeep Jakhar on Tuesday.

Jakhar further claimed that he even declined the post of deputy chief minister offered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to him. 

Jakhar was among the top names in the CM race after Captain stepped down last year. However, Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first Punjab CM from the Scheduled Caste community. 

"Despite being denied the top post, I am very happy that most MLAs trusted me. This is what I have earned in my career. I do not hold the post but the MLAs were in my favour," IANS quoted Jakhar as saying. 

On January 27, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had announced at a virtual rally in Punjab that the party would announce the chief ministerial face in the state elections after consulting party workers. Gandhi had said that both Channi and Sidhu have assured him that whoever is picked between them, the other would support him. 

(With agency inputs)

PunjabCongressSunil JakharCharanjit Singh ChanniPunjab polls
