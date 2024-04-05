Advertisement
NewsIndia
SUNITA KEJRIWAL

'Sunita Kejriwal Is Best Person To...': Saurabh Bharadwaj Amid Buzz Over Delhi CM's Wife Leading AAP

There's a growing buzz about Sunita Kejriwal taking up a pivotal role in AAP's affairs in the absence of Delhi CM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Amid growing speculation regarding the involvement of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior party leader and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has expressed confidence in her ability to "keep the party together." Addressing the party's crisis, Bharadwaj emphasized that Sunita Kejriwal has consistently portrayed herself as a conduit for her husband's messages, particularly during his current detention. Bharadwaj also underscored the positive influence of her presence on the morale of party members and supporters. “She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together,” Bharadwaj said while speaking to ANI.

 

 

Sunita Kejriwal's Role Amidst Delhi CM's Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, is currently detained in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's previous excise policy. With his detention extending until April 15, the spotlight has turned to his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who has been actively involved in disseminating his messages from custody.

Sunita Kejriwal's Public Engagements

Highlighting Sunita Kejriwal's recent participation in the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally organized by the INDIA bloc on March 31, Bharadwaj interpreted her presence as a sign of resilience against attempts to weaken the party. He noted the emotional resonance her appearance had among party members, particularly in the face of adversity.

Sunita Kejriwal's Involvement In AAP Campaigns

Responding to inquiries about Sunita Kejriwal's potential role in the party's campaigning for upcoming elections, Bharadwaj expressed enthusiasm but stressed that any decision regarding her involvement would ultimately be a personal one.

In light of recent events, speculation has arisen regarding the significance of Sunita Kejriwal's public appearances following her husband's arrest. However, Bharadwaj refuted claims of any deliberate messaging behind her actions, emphasizing her commitment to the party's cause.

