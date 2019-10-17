Sunni Waqf Board lawyer confirms compromise proposal in Ayodhya case

The lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the Muslim parties in Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Thursday (October 17) confirmed that a compromise proposal was made to the Hindu parties through the SC-appointed mediation panel on Wednesday (October 16). Talking to Zee News, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Shahid Rizvi said that the proposal was given to the three-member mediation panel by Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqi.

Rizvi added that the Sunni Waqf Board has put some conditions in the proposal and it is willing to give up its claim over the disputed property if the conditions are accepted. Rizvi also said that the mediation panel has submitted the Sunni Waqf Board's proposal to the mediation panel. Rizvi added that he was present during the meeting between the mediation panel and Zafar Farooqi.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday concluded the hearings of arguments in Ayodhya case and reserved its judgment in the case. The SC bench concluded the hearing after hearing the arguments from both sides for 40 days.

It is to be noted that the land dispute case is a civil and not a criminal matter and a settlement can be reached before the announcement of verdict by the apex court. The judgment, in this case, is set to be delivered before November 17, when CJI Gogoi is scheduled to retire.

Meanwhile, 153 companies of central forces will be deployed in Ayodhya district including central police force, state Armed Police Forces, CRPF's Rapid Action Force, and Uttar Pradesh Police ahead of the verdict in this case to maintain law and order.