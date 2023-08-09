Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Faces Big Protest, Boycott Calls Punjab's Gurdaspur, Here's Why

New Delhi: People in Gurdaspur, the parliamentary constituency of actor Sunny Deol, have started protesting against his film Gadar-2, which is releasing on August 11. Local residents and Congress leaders have urged to boycott the film. They showed their opposition by displaying posters. Along with this, a social media campaign to boycott the film is also going on.

Why Are Gurudaspur Residents Boycotting Gadar 2?

Sunny Deol had visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar for the promotion of the film, but did not bother to go to his Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur, which is only 30 km away. However, even after coming so close to Gurdaspur, he did not visit his constituency and that is why the people of Gurdaspur got angry with their MP.



The protesters have appealed to the central government to make such a law that if a celebrity joins politics, their membership should be revoked.