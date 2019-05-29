Sunny morning in Delhi, heat wave forecast

close

Delhi heat wave

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled two notches below the season's average at 24.1 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

"Heat wave conditions are expected in some pockets of the city with temperature soaring up to 45 degrees. Such conditions exist when the maximum temperature goes up five degrees above the season's average," said the official.

According to the Safdarjung weather station forecast, considered representative of the city, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

Dry conditions are also setting in with rise in temperatures. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 34 per cent, said the official.

The city recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius and minimum 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. 

Delhi heat waveSummer
