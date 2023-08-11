Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo: Lost Hearing Ability At 16; No Coaching But Cracked UPSC In First Attempt With Just 4 Months Preparation; Her AIR Is...

The Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds the reputation of being one of the most challenging recruitment exams globally. Aspiring candidates invest years of dedication into their preparations, often requiring multiple attempts to secure success. However, breaking this norm, IAS Saumya Sharma, an officer of the Indian Administrative Services, achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the exam in her very first endeavour.

In the year 2018, IAS Saumya Sharma achieved an impressive All India Rank 9 in the UPSC CSE. What sets her achievement apart is not only the fact that she succeeded in her first attempt, but she also managed to do so with an astonishingly brief preparation period of just four months, all achieved without any formal coaching.

What amplifies the inspiration derived from her journey is the adversity she overcame. Having experienced a loss of her hearing abilities at the age of 16, many might have been disheartened and deterred from pursuing ambitious goals. However, Saumya proved to be an exceptional individual. Excelling academically throughout her school years, she secured a seat at the prestigious National Law School to study law. Her decision to appear for the UPSC exam in 2017, with only four months remaining for preparation, further showcases her determination.

With unwavering commitment and dedicated efforts, Saumya Sharma emerged successful on her initial attempt, achieving this feat at the young age of 23. It's worth noting that her accomplishment wasn't reliant on any special provisions for differently-abled individuals; she chose to compete in the general category.

Currently serving in the Maharashtra Cadre as the Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, IAS Saumya remains an active presence on social media platforms, boasting a following of over 249K on Instagram.

Her personal life also holds remarkable achievements. She is married to Archit Chandak, her batchmate, who himself is an IPS officer presently holding the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur City. Archit Chandak is an alumnus of the esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).